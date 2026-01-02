Friday, January 02, 2026 | 01:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tamilnad Mercantile Bank rise as total advances jump 12% YoY in Q3

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank rise as total advances jump 12% YoY in Q3

Last Updated : Jan 02 2026 | 1:33 PM IST

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank rose 2.14% to Rs 529.05 after the company's total advances jumped 16.30% to Rs 50,763 crore as of 31 December 2025 compared with Rs 43,650 crore as of 31 December 2024.

Total deposits climbed 12.53% to Rs 56,707 crore as of 31 December 2025, as against Rs 50,392 crore as of 31 December 2024.

As of 31 December 2025, total business stood at Rs 107,470 crore, registering a growth of 14.28% compared with Rs 94,042 crore as of 31 December 2024.

CASA increased 14.93% to Rs 15,847 crore as of 31 December 2025, compared with Rs 13,788 crore as of 31 December 2024.

 

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (TMB) is one of the renowned old private sector banks, having its headquarters in Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu). The banks standalone net profit rose 4.7% to Rs 317.51 crore on a 3.6% increase in total income to Rs 1,621.46 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 02 2026 | 1:13 PM IST

