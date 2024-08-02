Tamilnad Mercantile Bank standalone net profit rises 9.98% in the June 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 10.84% to Rs 1281.15 crore

Net profit of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank rose 9.98% to Rs 287.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 261.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Total Operating Income rose 10.84% to Rs 1281.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1155.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1281.151155.8967.4670.57383.40340.91383.40340.91287.29261.23