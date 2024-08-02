Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings consolidated net profit rises 9.09% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.76% to Rs 3.79 crore

Net profit of Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings rose 9.09% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 6.76% to Rs 3.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.3.793.55-11.35-14.930.640.690.040.060.360.33