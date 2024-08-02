Business Standard
Delhivery reports consolidated net profit of Rs 54.36 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Sales rise 12.57% to Rs 2172.30 crore
Net profit of Delhivery reported to Rs 54.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 89.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12.57% to Rs 2172.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1929.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2172.301929.78 13 OPM %4.41-0.67 -PBDT177.5375.17 136 PBT58.11-92.17 LP NP54.36-89.48 LP
First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 5:30 PM IST

