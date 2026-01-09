Tanfac Industries approves establishing 20000 TPA Fluorinated Chemical manufacturing unit

At board meeting held on 09 January 2025

The board of Tanfac Industries at its meeting held on 09 January 2025 has approved the proposal for establishment of new downstream Fluorinated Chemical manufacturing facility with an installed capacity of 20,000 TPA which would be set up at the Company's existing manufacturing facility located at Cuddalore. The total investment for the proposed plant would be around Rs.495 crore which would be funded through a combination of equity and debt. The project is expected to be commissioned by November 2026.The project forms part of the Company's long term growth strategy to expand its downstream product portfolio. The project would also support India's environmental commitments besides creating long-term value to the stakeholders.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News