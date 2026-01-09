Friday, January 09, 2026 | 03:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tanfac Industries approves raising Rs 500 cr via QIP

Tanfac Industries approves raising Rs 500 cr via QIP

Image

Last Updated : Jan 09 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

At board meeting held on 09 January 2025

The board of Tanfac Industries at its meeting held on 09 January 2025 has approved raising of funds by way of equity share capital for an amount aggregating to Rs. 500 crore in one or more tranches through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP).

First Published: Jan 09 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

