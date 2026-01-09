Tanfac Industries approves raising Rs 500 cr via QIP
At board meeting held on 09 January 2025The board of Tanfac Industries at its meeting held on 09 January 2025 has approved raising of funds by way of equity share capital for an amount aggregating to Rs. 500 crore in one or more tranches through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP).
First Published: Jan 09 2026 | 3:31 PM IST