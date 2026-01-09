Tanvi Foods jump on incorporation of UK subsidiary

Tanvi Foods (India) surged 9.75% to Rs 85 after the company announced the incorporation of Tanvi Foods UK, a 51% subsidiary in Milton Keynes, United Kingdom.

The company said the UK subsidiary was incorporated on 8 January 2026, with an initial paid up capital of GBP 1,000. Tanvi Foods (India) will hold a 51% stake by subscribing to 510 shares of GBP 1 each, with the investment to be made in cash.

The new subsidiary will focus on frozen and ready to eat Indian food products, including frozen samosas, and is aimed at tapping the growing demand for ethnic and convenience foods in the UK. The company said the move will help strengthen its international presence and replicate the business model of its US arm, Tanvi Foods USA Inc., in the UK market.

Tanvi Foods said the incorporation does not involve any acquisition and that there is no promoter interest in the subsidiary. The company added that all future transactions between the parent and the subsidiary will be conducted at arms length and in compliance with applicable laws in India and the UK.

Tanvi Foods (India) is engaged in the processing and manufacture of corn based food products such as corn samosas, corn patties and spring rolls, and also trades in fresh and frozen corn and related products.

On a consolidated basis, Tanvi Foods (India)'s net profit surged 282.35% to Rs 0.65 crore on 9.33% increase in net sales to Rs 48.29 crore in H1FY26 over H1FY25.

