Volumes spurt at Indian Energy Exchange Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Indian Energy Exchange Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Jan 09 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd notched up volume of 1992.1 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.31 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 272.70 lakh shares

Hitachi Energy India Ltd, Elecon Engineering Company Ltd, Tejas Networks Ltd, Cera Sanitaryware Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 09 January 2026.

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd notched up volume of 1992.1 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.31 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 272.70 lakh shares. The stock slipped 6.92% to Rs.139.70. Volumes stood at 241.7 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Hitachi Energy India Ltd notched up volume of 6.35 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.03 lakh shares. The stock slipped 5.12% to Rs.17,500.00. Volumes stood at 1.82 lakh shares in the last session.

Elecon Engineering Company Ltd witnessed volume of 107.41 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.99 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 21.52 lakh shares. The stock dropped 15.86% to Rs.423.50. Volumes stood at 24.19 lakh shares in the last session.

Tejas Networks Ltd saw volume of 27.53 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.54 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.07 lakh shares. The stock dropped 5.33% to Rs.418.15. Volumes stood at 5.09 lakh shares in the last session.

Cera Sanitaryware Ltd registered volume of 48470 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.23 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11453 shares. The stock slipped 1.25% to Rs.5,123.50. Volumes stood at 18631 shares in the last session.

First Published: Jan 09 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

