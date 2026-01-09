AuSom Enterprise jumps 21% in four days

AuSom Enterprise was locked in a 20% upper circuit to Rs 132, extending gains for the fourth consecutive trading session.

Shares of AuSom Enterprise surged 21.1% in four trading sessions from its recent closing low of Rs 109 on 5 January 2026.

The stock hit an all-time high of Rs 132 today. On the BSE, 0.89 lakh shares have been traded so far, compared with an average daily volume of 7,431 shares over the past two weeks.

The stock had outperformed the market over the past month, rising 20.82% as against the Sensex's 1.37% drop.

The stock had outperformed the market over the three months, rising 22.85% as against the Sensex's 1.62% jump.

The counter had also outperformed the market in the past year, soaring 30.56% as against Sensex's 7.58% rise.

On the technical front, the stock's daily RSI (relative strength index) stood at 83.352. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

On the daily chart, the stock was trading above its 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day simple moving average (SMA), placed at 80.80, 77.33, and 42.35, respectively. These levels will act as crucial support zones in the near term.

AuSom Enterprise is engaged in trading in the financial and commodity markets, along with the manufacturing and trading of jewellery.

The companys consolidated net profit fell 6.7% to Rs 1.81 crore on a 5014.2% surge in total income to Rs 122.23 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

