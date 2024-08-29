Tantia Constructions secures contract from Govt. of Tripura

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Tantia Constructions has received an order of Rs 3.74 crore from Government of Tripura, Office of the Executive Engineer, PWD (R&B), Belonia Division, Belonia, South Tripura against a contract work for Construction of RCC Bridge over Abhayacherra on Barpathari to Tulamura Road at Ch. 4.50 KM (Job No. TP/COM/1/2012-13) for implementation under NABARD (RIDF-XII) (Length=43.120m)/Balance Work (4th Call) vide letter dated 27 August 2024.