Taparia Tools standalone net profit rises 23.08% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Taparia Tools rose 23.08% to Rs 37.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 30.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 8.83% to Rs 255.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 234.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

