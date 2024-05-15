Business Standard
Tata Capital standalone net profit declines 22.94% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 12.55% to Rs 3876.57 crore
Net profit of Tata Capital declined 22.94% to Rs 776.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1008.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.55% to Rs 3876.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3444.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 7.38% to Rs 2492.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2321.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 30.66% to Rs 13289.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10170.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3876.573444.28 13 13289.8510170.97 31 OPM %73.4178.34 -75.8476.70 - PBDT1014.001364.97 -26 3452.303247.24 6 PBT951.361319.61 -28 3208.633049.31 5 NP776.921008.22 -23 2492.452321.10 7
First Published: May 15 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

