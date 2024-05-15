Tata Capital standalone net profit declines 22.94% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.55% to Rs 3876.57 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 7.38% to Rs 2492.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2321.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 30.66% to Rs 13289.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10170.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Tata Capital declined 22.94% to Rs 776.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1008.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.55% to Rs 3876.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3444.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.3876.573444.2813289.8510170.9773.4178.3475.8476.701014.001364.973452.303247.24951.361319.613208.633049.31776.921008.222492.452321.10