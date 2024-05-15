Abhinav Capital Services standalone net profit declines 48.75% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.28% to Rs 2.31 croreNet profit of Abhinav Capital Services declined 48.75% to Rs 0.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.28% to Rs 2.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 4.34% to Rs 9.26 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.48% to Rs 15.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
