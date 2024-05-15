Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

MIRC Electronics reports standalone net loss of Rs 51.11 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 31.94% to Rs 296.83 crore
Net Loss of MIRC Electronics reported to Rs 51.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 7.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 31.94% to Rs 296.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 224.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 62.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 12.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.81% to Rs 968.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1110.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales296.83224.98 32 968.041110.22 -13 OPM %-15.50-0.17 --4.720.45 - PBDT-49.25-4.41 -1017 -54.23-3.43 -1481 PBT-51.11-7.32 -598 -62.21-12.47 -399 NP-51.11-7.32 -598 -62.21-12.47 -399
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 15 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBCCI | Rahul DravidIndia-Iran Chabahar Port DealIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon