MIRC Electronics reports standalone net loss of Rs 51.11 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 31.94% to Rs 296.83 crore

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 62.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 12.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.81% to Rs 968.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1110.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net Loss of MIRC Electronics reported to Rs 51.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 7.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 31.94% to Rs 296.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 224.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.