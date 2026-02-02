Tata Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 93.00 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.11% to Rs 3550.00 crore

Net Loss of Tata Chemicals reported to Rs 93.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 53.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 1.11% to Rs 3550.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3590.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.3550.003590.009.7212.09274.00346.00-19.0066.00-93.00-53.00

