Monday, February 02, 2026 | 06:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Utkarsh Small Finance Bank reports standalone net loss of Rs 375.02 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank reports standalone net loss of Rs 375.02 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 02 2026 | 6:17 PM IST

Total Operating Income decline 11.93% to Rs 821.15 crore

Net Loss of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank reported to Rs 375.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 168.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Total Operating Income declined 11.93% to Rs 821.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 932.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income821.15932.43 -12 OPM %-11.9911.68 -PBDT-490.69-237.94 -106 PBT-490.69-237.94 -106 NP-375.02-168.05 -123

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Hindcon Chemicals standalone net profit declines 75.36% in the December 2025 quarter

Hindcon Chemicals standalone net profit declines 75.36% in the December 2025 quarter

MPS Pharmaa reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the December 2025 quarter

MPS Pharmaa reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the December 2025 quarter

INR rebounds well on first trading day post Union Budget; Sharp fall in international crude prices supports

INR rebounds well on first trading day post Union Budget; Sharp fall in international crude prices supports

Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries consolidated net profit rises 46.71% in the December 2025 quarter

Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries consolidated net profit rises 46.71% in the December 2025 quarter

Modison consolidated net profit rises 245.27% in the December 2025 quarter

Modison consolidated net profit rises 245.27% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 6:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LiveBudget 2026: What Cheaper and CostlierBudget 2026 vs 2025Gold and Silver ETF CrashTax Slabs Unchanged in 2027Stock to Watch TodayUpcoming Smartphones in February 2026LTCG TAX Rates in Budget 2026India GDS Post RecruitmentQ3 Results Today