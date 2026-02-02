Hindcon Chemicals standalone net profit declines 75.36% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 13.03% to Rs 13.28 crore

Net profit of Hindcon Chemicals declined 75.36% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 13.03% to Rs 13.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 15.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.13.2815.272.717.990.752.050.521.850.341.38

