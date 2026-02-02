Hindcon Chemicals standalone net profit declines 75.36% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 13.03% to Rs 13.28 croreNet profit of Hindcon Chemicals declined 75.36% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 13.03% to Rs 13.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 15.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales13.2815.27 -13 OPM %2.717.99 -PBDT0.752.05 -63 PBT0.521.85 -72 NP0.341.38 -75
First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 6:16 PM IST