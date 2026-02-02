Monday, February 02, 2026 | 06:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindcon Chemicals standalone net profit declines 75.36% in the December 2025 quarter

Hindcon Chemicals standalone net profit declines 75.36% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 02 2026 | 6:17 PM IST

Sales decline 13.03% to Rs 13.28 crore

Net profit of Hindcon Chemicals declined 75.36% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 13.03% to Rs 13.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 15.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales13.2815.27 -13 OPM %2.717.99 -PBDT0.752.05 -63 PBT0.521.85 -72 NP0.341.38 -75

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

MPS Pharmaa reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the December 2025 quarter

MPS Pharmaa reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the December 2025 quarter

INR rebounds well on first trading day post Union Budget; Sharp fall in international crude prices supports

INR rebounds well on first trading day post Union Budget; Sharp fall in international crude prices supports

Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries consolidated net profit rises 46.71% in the December 2025 quarter

Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries consolidated net profit rises 46.71% in the December 2025 quarter

Modison consolidated net profit rises 245.27% in the December 2025 quarter

Modison consolidated net profit rises 245.27% in the December 2025 quarter

Ather Energy reports standalone net loss of Rs 84.60 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Ather Energy reports standalone net loss of Rs 84.60 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 6:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LiveBudget 2026: What Cheaper and CostlierBudget 2026 vs 2025Gold and Silver ETF CrashTax Slabs Unchanged in 2027Stock to Watch TodayUpcoming Smartphones in February 2026LTCG TAX Rates in Budget 2026India GDS Post RecruitmentQ3 Results Today