Tata Consultancy Services Ltd gains for fifth session

Last Updated : Dec 05 2024 | 1:04 PM IST

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 4412.35, up 1.33% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 22.43% in last one year as compared to a 17.47% spurt in NIFTY and a 34.74% spurt in the Nifty IT.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 4412.35, up 1.33% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.53% on the day, quoting at 24596.05. The Sensex is at 81427.54, up 0.58%. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd has risen around 6.59% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 5.84% in last one month and is currently quoting at 43949.25, up 1.24% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 14.05 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 23.62 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 4424.4, up 1.43% on the day. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is up 22.43% in last one year as compared to a 17.47% spurt in NIFTY and a 34.74% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 32.84 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

First Published: Dec 05 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

