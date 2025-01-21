Business Standard

Tata Consumer Products Ltd soars 1.53%

Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Tata Consumer Products Ltd is quoting at Rs 974.95, up 1.53% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 13.84% in last one year as compared to a 9.02% spurt in NIFTY and a 1.8% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

Tata Consumer Products Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 974.95, up 1.53% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.81% on the day, quoting at 23155.2. The Sensex is at 76355.97, down 0.93%. Tata Consumer Products Ltd has risen around 8% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Tata Consumer Products Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.31% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55738.05, up 0.4% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.01 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.32 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 973.75, up 1.62% on the day. Tata Consumer Products Ltd is down 13.84% in last one year as compared to a 9.02% spurt in NIFTY and a 1.8% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 95.4 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

