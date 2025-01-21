Business Standard

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 | 01:20 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Image

Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 281.65, up 1.57% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 21.65% in last one year as compared to a 9.02% spurt in NIFTY and a 0.45% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 281.65, up 1.57% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.81% on the day, quoting at 23155.2. The Sensex is at 76355.97, down 0.93%. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd has slipped around 2.58% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 1.9% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34970.55, down 1.4% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 116.24 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 78.85 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 279.9, up 1.54% on the day. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is up 21.65% in last one year as compared to a 9.02% spurt in NIFTY and a 0.45% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 8.47 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd gains for third straight session

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd gains for third straight session

Indoco Remedies slides on recording dismal Q3 numbers in FY25

Indoco Remedies slides on recording dismal Q3 numbers in FY25

Mahindra Rural Housing Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 26.50 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Mahindra Rural Housing Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 26.50 crore in the December 2024 quarter

GMR Pochanpalli Expressways reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.63 crore in the December 2024 quarter

GMR Pochanpalli Expressways reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.63 crore in the December 2024 quarter

S I Capital & Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.16 crore in the December 2024 quarter

S I Capital & Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.16 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDonald Trump inauguration LIVE updatesStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEStock market CrashBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon