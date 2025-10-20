Monday, October 20, 2025 | 01:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tata Consumer Products Ltd spurts 1.3%, up for third straight session

Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Tata Consumer Products Ltd is quoting at Rs 1181.2, up 1.3% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 16.14% in last one year as compared to a 4.39% gain in NIFTY and a 5.87% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

Tata Consumer Products Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1181.2, up 1.3% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.62% on the day, quoting at 25868.3. The Sensex is at 84466.7, up 0.61%. Tata Consumer Products Ltd has added around 4.52% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Tata Consumer Products Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.31% in last one month and is currently quoting at 56616.4, up 0.22% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.38 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.98 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1182.3, up 1.34% on the day. Tata Consumer Products Ltd is up 16.14% in last one year as compared to a 4.39% gain in NIFTY and a 5.87% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 66.45 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

