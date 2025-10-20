Monday, October 20, 2025 | 01:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Axis Bank Ltd up for third consecutive session

Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Axis Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1229.7, up 2.46% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 3.31% in last one year as compared to a 4.39% jump in NIFTY and a 11.9% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

Axis Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1229.7, up 2.46% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.62% on the day, quoting at 25868.3. The Sensex is at 84466.7, up 0.61%. Axis Bank Ltd has gained around 7.45% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Axis Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 5.18% in last one month and is currently quoting at 57713.35, up 0.75% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 42.51 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 94.94 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1230.5, up 2.49% on the day. Axis Bank Ltd is up 3.31% in last one year as compared to a 4.39% jump in NIFTY and a 11.9% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 15.31 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

