Monday, November 03, 2025 | 05:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Consumer Q2 PAT climbs 11% YoY to Rs 397 cr

Tata Consumer Q2 PAT climbs 11% YoY to Rs 397 cr

Image

Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

Tata Consumer Products' consolidated net profit jumped 10.49% to Rs 397.05 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 359.34 crore recorded in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations jumped 17.83% YoY to Rs 4,965.90 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 523.28 crore in the second quarter of FY26, registering a growth of 31.78% on YoY basis.

EBITDA jumped to Rs 675 crore in Q2 FY26, registering growth of 7.31% YoY from Rs 629 crore posted in Q2 FY25. EBITDA margin reduced to 13.6% in Q2 FY26 as compared to 14.9% recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.

 

For the quarter, Indias packaged beverages business recorded a 12% revenue growth. Coffee continued its strong trajectory, delivering a 56% revenue increase during the quarter. Tata Tea Agni introduced a category-first Energy Tea (with added caffeine) in select markets. The Ready-to-Drink (RTD) business achieved 25% revenue growth despite unseasonal rains and heightened competitive intensity.

Also Read

ICC Women's World Cup, ICC World Cup, ICC, Women Cricket Team

Women's first World Cup victory to boost brand value of key players

air pollution, marathon

Delhi air pollution: Are marathon, cycling events in toxic air a good idea?

Delhivery

Delhivery moves over ₹19,000 crore in goods amid record festive surge

Tech Wrap November 3

Tech Wrap Nov 3: OnePlus 15, Windows 11 shared audio, Xbox UI on MSI Claw

Airtel

Bharti Airtel Q2 result: Profit rises 89% to ₹6,791 cr, Arpu surges to ₹256

For the quarter, Indias Foods business revenue grew 19%. The value-added salt portfolio continued its strong performance, growing 23% during the quarter. Tata Sampann maintained its growth momentum, recording a 40% increase in revenue. The brand continued to focus on innovation and portfolio expansion with the launch of Tata Sampann gravy masala mixesfour hyper-regional blends for restaurant-style curries at homeand a range of unpolished millets to cater to evolving health and wellness trends. Capital Foods also accelerated innovation with multiple new product launches, including Chings Chilli Oil, Korean Ramen, and Korean Kimchi Noodles.

For the quarter, the International business revenue grew 9% in constant currency terms, driven by strong coffee performance in the USA. In the USA, Eight OClock Coffee continued its growth trajectory, gaining market share in both bagged coffee and K-Cups for the fourth consecutive quarter. Tetley maintained its market leadership position in Canada.

In line with its store expansion plans, Tata Starbucks added 7 net new stores during the quarter, bringing the total to 492 stores across 80 cities. The company extended its coffee experiential store formats in Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Chennai, and enhanced regional relevance with a special Pujo menu supported by targeted marketing across East India.

Sunil DSouza, MD & CEO of Tata Consumer Products said We delivered a strong topline growth of 18% in Q2 FY26, with steady net profit growth. This was the 2nd consecutive quarter of double-digit growth in the India core business across both tea and salt. Tata Sampann continued its growth momentum and launched several new products during the quarter. The RTD business recorded robust growth despite unfavourable weather conditions.

Despite the short-term challenges posed by the GST transition, Capital Foods and Organic India recorded steady growth on a combined basis and strengthened their portfolio with innovative launches. We continued to accelerate innovation with 25 new launches during the quarter across categories, catering to evolving consumer needs in Health & Wellness, Convenience and Premiumization.

The International business delivered another strong quarter driven by strong performance in the USA. Tata Starbucks continued to expand its store footprint across metros and smaller cities, including new store formats. Its total store count is 492 stores across 80 cities. We remain focused on building for the future with growth, innovation and consumer trust at the heart of everything we do

On a half year basis, the company's consolidated net profit jumped 10.39% to Rs 743.49 crore on 13.75% to Rs 9744.81 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.

Tata Consumer Products is a focused consumer products company uniting the principal food and beverage interests of the Tata Group under one umbrella. The companys portfolio of products includes tea, coffee, water, RTD, salt, pulses, spices, ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat offerings, breakfast cereals, snacks and mini meals.

Shares of Tata Consumer Products rose 2.62% to end at Rs 1,195.50 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

INR extends downside near record lows amid dollar strength abroad

INR extends downside near record lows amid dollar strength abroad

Studds Accessories IPO subscribed 73.25 times

Studds Accessories IPO subscribed 73.25 times

Lenskart Solutions IPO subscribed 2.01 times

Lenskart Solutions IPO subscribed 2.01 times

TBO Tek consolidated net profit rises 12.41% in the September 2025 quarter

TBO Tek consolidated net profit rises 12.41% in the September 2025 quarter

S J S Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 48.38% in the September 2025 quarter

S J S Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 48.38% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 3:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICC Womens World Cup Champions ListGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Ambuja Cements Q2 ResultsQ2 Results TodayOrkla India IPOMaruti Suzuki Q2 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon