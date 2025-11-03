S J S Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 48.38% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.40% to Rs 241.76 croreNet profit of S J S Enterprises rose 48.38% to Rs 43.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 29.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 25.40% to Rs 241.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 192.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales241.76192.79 25 OPM %28.2825.91 -PBDT71.8849.83 44 PBT58.0538.75 50 NP43.0329.00 48
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content