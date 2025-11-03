Monday, November 03, 2025 | 05:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
TBO Tek consolidated net profit rises 12.41% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 5:19 PM IST

Sales rise 25.92% to Rs 567.51 crore

Net profit of TBO Tek rose 12.41% to Rs 67.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 60.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 25.92% to Rs 567.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 450.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales567.51450.69 26 OPM %15.5216.72 -PBDT94.3883.98 12 PBT78.2371.27 10 NP67.5560.09 12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

S J S Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 48.38% in the September 2025 quarter

Westlife Foodworld consolidated net profit rises 7597.22% in the September 2025 quarter

Cantabil Retail India standalone net profit rises 3.05% in the September 2025 quarter

Agarwal Fortune India standalone net profit declines 75.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Indices eke out gains as PSU banks, pharma shine

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

