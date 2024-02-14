Sensex (    %)
                        
Tata Elxsi inaugurates its new global design and engineering center in Chinchwad, Pune

Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 3:05 PM IST
Tata Elxsi has strategically expanded its presence in Pune with the inauguration of a new Global Design and Engineering center in Sukhwani Business Hub, Chinchwad.
The new center is specifically tailored to cater to the technology and digital transformation priorities of key automotive OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers.
It will house over 1000 engineers, designers and technology specialists, and advanced labs to spearhead collaborative initiatives in engineering R&D across Software Defined Vehicles, Connected Services, Autonomous Technologies, Electrification, Mechatronics, and Design.
First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 2:46 PM IST

