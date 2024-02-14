Sensex (    %)
                        
Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.22 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 2:06 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.32 crore
Net Loss of Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network reported to Rs 5.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 5.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales reported to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2023. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.320 0 OPM %-34.380 -PBDT-0.11-0.17 35 PBT-5.22-5.28 1 NP-5.22-5.28 1
First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 1:34 PM IST

