Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Elxsi Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Tata Elxsi Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Aug 28 2024 | 3:07 PM IST
Equinox India Developments Ltd, KFin Technologies Ltd, Orient Cement Ltd and Hindustan Zinc Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 August 2024.
Equinox India Developments Ltd, KFin Technologies Ltd, Orient Cement Ltd and Hindustan Zinc Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 August 2024.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Tata Elxsi Ltd lost 7.57% to Rs 8291 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32750 shares in the past one month.
Equinox India Developments Ltd tumbled 6.78% to Rs 138.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.01 lakh shares in the past one month.
KFin Technologies Ltd crashed 5.63% to Rs 1080.75. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 50019 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.15 lakh shares in the past one month.
Orient Cement Ltd pared 5.13% to Rs 283.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.48 lakh shares in the past one month.
Hindustan Zinc Ltd corrected 4.03% to Rs 510.8. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.26 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.72 lakh shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

The year 2024 marks the tenth year of the Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), the national mission for financial inclusion to ensure access to financial services, namely, a basic savings & deposit account, remittance, credit, insurance, and pensi

Foundations laid by PMJDY strong, have even more work to do, says PM Modi

jobs, employement, workers, IT firms, Information technology, call centre, white collar, office, work

IT stocks: LTIM, Wipro, LTTS, Mphasis soared up to 8% today; here's why

Protest, Bengal Bandh, Bengal Protest, Kolkata Protest

Doctor rape-murder: BJP's 12-hour shutdown partially affects life in Bengal

Keir Starmer, Keir, Starmer, UK

British PM Keir Starmer in Berlin for talks to reset ties with Europe

Insolvency, IBBI, insolvency and bankruptcy code

Scandinavian airline SAS hails 'new era' as it exits US bankruptcy process

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 28 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVEBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOEcos Mobility IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon