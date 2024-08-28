Business Standard
JBM Auto gains on inking agreement with LeafyBus to supply electric buses

JBM Auto gains on inking agreement with LeafyBus to supply electric buses

Last Updated : Aug 28 2024 | 3:07 PM IST
JBM Auto rallied 3.41% to Rs 1,949.35 after the company said that it has signed a strategic agreement with LeafyBus for supplying 200 ultra-modern electric luxury buses.
The said collaboration marks yet another step by the company towards fostering innovation in green public mobility and decarbonisation aligned with the companys Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) and Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) goals.
The company will deliver 200 electric buses comprising of 150 high-end electric luxury intercity coaches and 50 e-buses tailored for staff and tourist applications. These zero emission electric buses will offer passengers unparalleled standards of luxury, safety and comfort with plush interiors and premium amenities to offer a luxurious travel experience. The company will deliver these buses within next 24 months.
Nishant Arya, vice chairman, JBM Group said, This association is a testament to JBMs commitment to fostering sustainable development and zero emission technologies. Our electric buses are designed to offer not only superior performance, safety and reliability but also a cleaner, greener alternative for intercity travel. This agreement aligns perfectly with our vision to lead the transiƟon to electric mobility in India.
We have undertaken rigorous trials of our buses across multiple geographies across the globe. These test drives have highlighted the adaptability of JBM e-buses to varying road conditions, climates and operational patterns. The success of these test trials has established JBM Electric buses as a viable solution for public transportation worldwide.
Rohan, founder, LeafyBus, said, Our collaboration with JBM represents a critical step toward transforming India's transportation landscape. With 200 new electric buses joining our fleet, we are confident that LeafyBus will lead the charge towards a sustainable and luxurious travel experience. We are dedicated to providing eco-conscious travellers with a premium alternative that reduces carbon emissions and embraces clean energy solutions.
JBM Auto is engaged in the automotive business that manufactures and sell sheet metal components, tools, dies & moulds and buses including sale of spare parts, accessories & maintenance contract of buses.

The JBM Group companys consolidated net profit jumped 10.7% to Rs 33.40 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 13.80 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 21% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,144.50 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024.
First Published: Aug 28 2024 | 2:32 PM IST

