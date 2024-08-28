Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / Foundations laid by PMJDY strong, have even more work to do, says PM Modi

Foundations laid by PMJDY strong, have even more work to do, says PM Modi

He further added that the life journeys of those who have benefited from this scheme (PMJDY) are very touching and inspiring

The year 2024 marks the tenth year of the Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), the national mission for financial inclusion to ensure access to financial services, namely, a basic savings & deposit account, remittance, credit, insurance, and pensi

Over 65 per cent of the accounts are in rural or semi-urban areas, extending the movement of financial inclusion beyond the metros | File image

Harsh Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2024 | 3:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

On the tenth anniversary of the Prime Minister Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that his government will continue to build on this success to create a Viksit Bharat.

“The foundations laid by this scheme are strong, but we have even more work to do! We will continue to build on this success to create a Viksit Bharat,” PM Modi said in his LinkedIn post.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He further added that the life journeys of those who have benefited from this scheme (PMJDY) are very touching and inspiring.

“PM Jan Dhan Yojana personifies dignity, empowerment, and the opportunity to participate in the economic life of the nation,” said Modi.

As of August 14, 2024, PMJDY has achieved remarkable success, with over 531 million beneficiaries and total deposits exceeding Rs 2.3 trillion. Significantly, nearly 300 million of these beneficiaries are women.

“Today is also the occasion to congratulate each and every beneficiary of this scheme and laud the efforts of the countless banking staff who made financial inclusion their mission and ensured a better life for their fellow Indians!” he added.

More From This Section

Protest, Bengal Bandh, Bengal Protest, Kolkata Protest

Doctor rape-murder: BJP's 12-hour shutdown partially affects life in Bengal

Kangana Ranaut, Kangana

LIVE: Will be careful with words, says Kangana Ranaut after row over remarks on farmers' protest

gavel law cases

Kolkata rape-murder: Calcutta HC dismisses PIL against BJP's 'Bangla Bandh'

gavel law cases

Decide plea on exclusion of penalty for unnatural sex in BNS: HC to Centre

Om Parvat

Climate change effect: Om Parvat's snow vanishes for the first time


Over 65 per cent of the accounts are in rural or semi-urban areas, extending the movement of financial inclusion beyond the metros.

“Many of you, especially the youth, might be wondering—why does this matter so much? After all, in this age, having a bank account seems very basic and even taken for granted. However, when we assumed office in 2014, the situation was very different. It was almost 65 years since Independence, but access to banking was a distant dream for almost half of our households,” said PM Modi.

On the eve of the 10th anniversary of PMJDY, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the government aims to open over 30 million new PMJDY accounts during 2024-25.

“Theirs was a world where savings were kept at home, vulnerable to loss and theft. Access to credit was often at the mercy of predatory lenders. The absence of financial security held back many dreams. This problem becomes even more ironic considering that four and a half decades ago, banks were nationalised by the then Congress Government in the name of the poor! Yet, the poor never got access to banking,” said PM Modi.

The average balance per account has increased from Rs 1,065 in March 2015 to Rs 4,352 as of August 16, 2024. Roughly 80 per cent of these accounts are currently active.

“Likewise, the benefits of the scheme and the additional benefits that come with a bank account have positively impacted crores of SC, ST, and OBC families. They have also benefitted families belonging to the middle and neo-middle classes,” said PM Modi.

As of August 14, 2024, women account holders represent 55.6 per cent of the total accounts, amounting to 295.6 million accounts, according to the Ministry of Finance.

“Had it not been for the Jan Dhan Yojana, the MUDRA Yojana, or the social security schemes of the Government, namely the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, and the Atal Pension Yojana, they would never have been as impactful,” added PM Modi.

PM Modi further stated that Jan Dhan has also become a vital pillar of the JAM Trinity—Jan Dhan, Aadhaar, and Mobile. The landmark contribution of this trinity was to eliminate the scourge of middlemen and touts who, for decades, thrived on public loot.

“It is this trinity that ensured a stunning digital payments revolution in India, especially in the middle and later years of the last decade. The very same elements who doubted the relevance of a scheme like Jan Dhan were yet again mocking the need for digital payments in a nation like ours,” he added.

Also Read

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala, Finance Minister

PMJDY integrates poor into economic mainstream, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Jan Dhan accounts

Jan Dhan Yojana turns 10: PM Modi hails financial inclusion success

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala, Finance Minister

No need to keep minimum balance in Jan Dhan, basic savings accounts: FM

banks, bank account, deposit, jan dhan

Govt to meet PSBs to review financial inclusion schemes: Check details

jobs, employement, workers, IT firms, Information technology, call centre, white collar, office, work

IT stocks: LTIM, Wipro, LTTS, Mphasis soared up to 8% today; here's why

Topics : Narendra Modi Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana PMJDY

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 28 2024 | 3:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVEBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOEcos Mobility IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon