Skipper Ltd Partly Paidup leads losers in 'B' group

Nakoda Group of Industries Ltd Partly Paidup, Barak Valley Cements Ltd, Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd and Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 July 2024. Skipper Ltd Partly Paidup crashed 8.45% to Rs 182.1 at 14:29 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 197 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 670 shares in the past one month.

Nakoda Group of Industries Ltd Partly Paidup tumbled 7.02% to Rs 13.91. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1033 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43267 shares in the past one month.

Barak Valley Cements Ltd lost 5.95% to Rs 65.97. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 55134 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19104 shares in the past one month.

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd shed 5.92% to Rs 1018.35. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.21 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd dropped 5.91% to Rs 14.96. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 88858 shares in the past one month.

