Tata Investment Corp corrects on profit booking

Tata Investment Corporation dropped 4.33% to Rs 8458.85 as traders booked profits after a sharp two-day rally.The stock surged 21.45% in the previous two sessions. The stock had surged 21.45% in the previous two sessions. Despite the correction, it remains up 24.54% in three months, 32.99% in six months and 21.83% over the past year.
The recent rally was fueled by the companys upcoming first-ever stock split. Tata Investment has set 14 October 2025 as the record date to determine shareholder eligibility for the sub-division of equity shares. Each share with a face value of Rs 10 will be split into ten equity shares of Re 1 each, fully paid up.
Tata Investment Corporation is a non-banking financial company, primarily involved in investing in long-term investments such as equity shares and equity-related securities.
In Q1 June 2025, the company's profit after tax (PAT) rose 11.62% year-on-year to Rs 146.30 crore, while revenue grew 2.11% YoY to Rs 145.46 crore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content