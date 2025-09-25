Thursday, September 25, 2025 | 01:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Investment Corp corrects on profit booking

Tata Investment Corp corrects on profit booking

Image

Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Tata Investment Corporation dropped 4.33% to Rs 8458.85 as traders booked profits after a sharp two-day rally.

The stock surged 21.45% in the previous two sessions. The stock had surged 21.45% in the previous two sessions. Despite the correction, it remains up 24.54% in three months, 32.99% in six months and 21.83% over the past year.

The recent rally was fueled by the companys upcoming first-ever stock split. Tata Investment has set 14 October 2025 as the record date to determine shareholder eligibility for the sub-division of equity shares. Each share with a face value of Rs 10 will be split into ten equity shares of Re 1 each, fully paid up.

 

Tata Investment Corporation is a non-banking financial company, primarily involved in investing in long-term investments such as equity shares and equity-related securities.

In Q1 June 2025, the company's profit after tax (PAT) rose 11.62% year-on-year to Rs 146.30 crore, while revenue grew 2.11% YoY to Rs 145.46 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty below 25,000 level; IT shares under pressure

Nifty below 25,000 level; IT shares under pressure

Hindustan Copper surges as global copper prices strengthen

Hindustan Copper surges as global copper prices strengthen

TVS Electronics Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

TVS Electronics Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Maharashtra Seamless gains on securing Rs 256-cr domestic order for seamless pipes

Maharashtra Seamless gains on securing Rs 256-cr domestic order for seamless pipes

Barometers trade with modest cuts; realty shares tumble

Barometers trade with modest cuts; realty shares tumble

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 12:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyGST Appellate TribunalJinkushal Industries IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon