Thursday, September 25, 2025 | 12:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TVS Electronics Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

TVS Electronics Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Max India Ltd, Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd, Fineotex Chemical Ltd and Natural Capsules Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 September 2025.

Max India Ltd, Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd, Fineotex Chemical Ltd and Natural Capsules Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 September 2025.

TVS Electronics Ltd surged 17.73% to Rs 612.45 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21028 shares in the past one month.

 

Max India Ltd spiked 14.26% to Rs 230.8. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5645 shares in the past one month.

Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd soared 12.42% to Rs 276.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25401 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

US visa, US students

H-1B visa, OPT woes, deportation fears: Is studying in US too risky now?

Bitcoin

Calm before breakout? Bitcoin steadies, ETH slips, other altcoins shuffle

IPO, Initial public offerings

Last day! Anand Rathi Share IPO ends today; subscription up 2x, NIIs lead

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market LIVE: D-St sees worst run in 7-months; Nifty breaks 25k; IT, Auto slide; Metals gain

Microfinance

Why CreditAccess Grameen outran markets in FY26? Share price at 52-wk high

Fineotex Chemical Ltd added 11.79% to Rs 259.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 18.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14989 shares in the past one month.

Natural Capsules Ltd gained 10.52% to Rs 239. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 11073 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5579 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Maharashtra Seamless gains on securing Rs 256-cr domestic order for seamless pipes

Maharashtra Seamless gains on securing Rs 256-cr domestic order for seamless pipes

Barometers trade with modest cuts; realty shares tumble

Barometers trade with modest cuts; realty shares tumble

RBI says INR drops 1.7% against US dollar in Aug-25

RBI says INR drops 1.7% against US dollar in Aug-25

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

CARE Ratings reaffirms ratings of Birlasoft at 'AA+/A1+'; maintains 'stable' outlook

CARE Ratings reaffirms ratings of Birlasoft at 'AA+/A1+'; maintains 'stable' outlook

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyGST Appellate TribunalJinkushal Industries IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon