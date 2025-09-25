Nifty below 25,000 level; IT shares under pressure

At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, slipped 217.98 points or 0.27% to 81,497.65. The Nifty 50 index lost 76.50 points or 0.31% to 24,980.40.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.15% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index declined 0.36%.
The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,624 shares rose and 2,330 shares fell. A total of 170 shares were unchanged.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 2.51% to 10.79. The Nifty 30 September 2025 futures were trading at 25,025.80, at a premium of 45.4 points as compared with the spot at 24,980.40.
Also Read
The Nifty option chain for the 30 September 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 183 lakh contracts at the 25,100 strike price. Maximum put OI of 143 lakh contracts was seen at 25,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty IT index fell 0.68% to 34,807.70. The index dropped 5.29% in the five consecutive trading sessions.
Tata Consultancy Services (down 1.32%), HCL Technologies (down 1.14%), Wipro (down 0.86%), Coforge (down 0.67%), Oracle Financial Services Software (down 0.54%), LTIMindtree (down 0.27%), Tech Mahindra (down 0.22%), Persistent Systems (down 0.2%), Infosys (down 0.18%) and Mphasis (down 0.03%) fell.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Maharashtra Seamless added 1.17% after the company secured a domestic order worth approximately Rs 256 crore for the supply of seamless pipes to the oil and gas sector.
Jaykay Enterprises jumped 5.19% after the company announced its joint venture entity, J K Phillips LLP, has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) from Ircon International for a contract value of Rs. 139.48 crore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content