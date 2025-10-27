Tata Investment Corporation consolidated net profit rises 19.78% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.07% to Rs 153.98 croreNet profit of Tata Investment Corporation rose 19.78% to Rs 148.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 123.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 8.07% to Rs 153.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 142.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales153.98142.48 8 OPM %93.2793.56 -PBDT168.39156.62 8 PBT167.43156.38 7 NP148.16123.69 20
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content