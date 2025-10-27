Monday, October 27, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tata Investment Corporation consolidated net profit rises 19.78% in the September 2025 quarter

Tata Investment Corporation consolidated net profit rises 19.78% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Sales rise 8.07% to Rs 153.98 crore

Net profit of Tata Investment Corporation rose 19.78% to Rs 148.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 123.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 8.07% to Rs 153.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 142.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales153.98142.48 8 OPM %93.2793.56 -PBDT168.39156.62 8 PBT167.43156.38 7 NP148.16123.69 20

Moschip Tech Q2 PAT climbs 25% YoY to Rs 12.15 cr

MCX jumps on launching pptions on bullion index

Muthoot Finance Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Galaxy Bearings reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.15 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Jai Mata Glass reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 2:39 PM IST

