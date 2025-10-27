Monday, October 27, 2025 | 02:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Muthoot Finance Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Muthoot Finance Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Muthoot Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 3147.5, down 0.49% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 63.41% in last one year as compared to a 6.58% rally in NIFTY and a 15.19% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Muthoot Finance Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3147.5, down 0.49% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.56% on the day, quoting at 25940. The Sensex is at 84628.78, up 0.5%.Muthoot Finance Ltd has gained around 2.7% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Muthoot Finance Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 5.69% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27395.3, up 0.34% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.45 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.39 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3151.7, down 0.51% on the day. Muthoot Finance Ltd jumped 63.41% in last one year as compared to a 6.58% rally in NIFTY and a 15.19% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 20.58 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Galaxy Bearings reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.15 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Galaxy Bearings reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.15 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Jai Mata Glass reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Jai Mata Glass reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Supreme Industries consolidated net profit declines 20.26% in the September 2025 quarter

Supreme Industries consolidated net profit declines 20.26% in the September 2025 quarter

Chennai Petroleum surges after registering PAT of Rs 731 crore in Q2

Chennai Petroleum surges after registering PAT of Rs 731 crore in Q2

National Aluminium Company Ltd spurts 1.03%, gains for fifth straight session

National Aluminium Company Ltd spurts 1.03%, gains for fifth straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayMotilal Oswal Sector of the WeekBrigade Hotel SharesReliance Meta AI Joint VentureGold-Silver Price TodayITC Hotels Q2 ResultsITC Hotels Target PriceUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon