Muthoot Finance Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Muthoot Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 3147.5, down 0.49% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 63.41% in last one year as compared to a 6.58% rally in NIFTY and a 15.19% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.
Muthoot Finance Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3147.5, down 0.49% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.56% on the day, quoting at 25940. The Sensex is at 84628.78, up 0.5%.Muthoot Finance Ltd has gained around 2.7% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Muthoot Finance Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 5.69% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27395.3, up 0.34% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.45 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.39 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3151.7, down 0.51% on the day.
The PE of the stock is 20.58 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.
