CONCOR gains on awarding order worth Rs 690-cr to Braithwaite & Co

CONCOR gains on awarding order worth Rs 690-cr to Braithwaite & Co

Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) added 1.39% to Rs 688.10 after the company announced that it has awarded an Rs 689.76 crore contract to Braithwaite & Co. for the manufacture and supply of 30 BLSS (spine car) rakes on a turnkey basis.

Braithwaite & Co., a public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Railways, will manage the project. The value of the order, ex-works and excluding freight charges (including GST), is Rs 689.76 crore, with supplies scheduled for completion by 11 August 2026.

Container Corporation of India is now an undisputed market leader, having the largest network of 66 ICDs/CFSs/Strategic Tie-ups in India. In addition to providing inland transport by rail for containers, it has also expanded to cover management of ports, air cargo complexes, and establishing cold chains. It has and will continue to play the role of promoting containerization in India by virtue of its modern rail wagon fleet, customer-friendly commercial practices, and extensively used information technology.

 

The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 366.65 crore in Q3 FY25, up 10.9% as compared with Rs 330.74 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations shed 0.01% YoY to Rs 2,208.31 crore in Q3 FY25.

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 11:35 AM IST

