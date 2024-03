Total domestic sales stood at 84,834 units, higher by 9% on YoY basis. Domestic commercial vehicle sales declined 4% to 33,576 units while domestic passenger vehicle sales rose 20% to 51,267 units in February 2024 over February 2023.

Tata Motors announced that sales in the domestic & international market for February 2024 stood at 86,406 vehicles, compared to 79,705 units during February 2023, recording a growth of 8%.