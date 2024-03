Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Anant Raj has allotted 9,02,527 equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each at an issue price of Rs 277 per equity share for an aggregate amount of Rs 24.99 crore on a preferential basis. With this allotment, the paid up equity share capital has increased to Rs. 68,37, 81,506/~ comprising 34,18,90,753 equity shares of face value of Rs. 2/- each.