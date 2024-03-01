Sensex (    %)
                        
TVS Motor Company records 33% sales growth in Feb'24

Image

Last Updated : Mar 01 2024 | 7:50 PM IST
TVS Motor Company recorded monthly sales of 368,424 units in February 2024 with a growth of 33% as against 276,150 units in February 2023.
Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 34% with sales increasing from 267,026 units in February 2023 to 357,810 units in February 2024. Domestic two-wheeler registered growth of 21% with sales increasing from 221,402 units in February 2023 to 267,502 units in February 2024.
Motorcycle registered a growth of 46% with sales increasing from 126,243 units in February 2023 to 184,023 units in February 2024. Scooter registered a growth of 26% with sales increasing from 104,825 units in February 2023 to 132,152 units in February 2024.
EV sales registered a growth of 16% with sales increasing from 15,522 units in February 2023 to 17,959 units in February 2024.
The Company's total exports grew by 85% increasing from 53,405 units registered in February 2023 to 98,856 units in February 2024. Two-wheeler exports registered a growth of 98% with sales increasing from 45,624 units registered in February 2023 to 90,308 units in February 2024.
Three-wheeler registered a growth of 16% with sales increasing from 9,124 units in February 2023 to 10,614 units in February 2024.
First Published: Mar 01 2024 | 7:28 PM IST

