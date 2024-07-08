Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Tata Motors Group global wholesales remain muted in Q1 FY25

Image

Last Updated : Jul 08 2024 | 4:05 PM IST
The Tata Motors Group global wholesales in Q1 FY25, including Jaguar Land Rover** were at 3,29,847 nos., higher by 2%, as compared to Q1 FY24.
Global wholesales of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q1 FY25 were at 93,410 nos., higher by 6%, over Q1 FY24.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Global wholesales of Tata Motors passenger vehicles* in Q1 FY25 were at 138,682 nos., lower by 1% as compared to Q1 FY24.
Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover** were 97,755 vehicles, higher by 5%. Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 8,227 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the quarter were 89,528 vehicles.
*Tata Motors passenger vehicles includes sales of electric vehicles
**JLR number does not include CJLR volumes (CJLR - It is a JV between JLR and Chery Automobiles and is an unconsolidated subsidiary for JLR)
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)

LIVE: Let's not be in self-denial about what happened, says SC on NEET-UG 2024 question paper leak

PremiumUnion Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari; Rajiv Baja, Managing Director, Bajaj auto Ltd; Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director, Bajaj Auto Ltd

Bajaj Auto's CNG bike a bold move; customer adoption a concern: Analysts

SEBI

Sebi approves IPO of Akums Drugs, Ceigall India, Orient Tech, Gold Plus

Pakistan passport

Why Pakistan has suspended the passports of 2,000 beggars for 7 years

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Rahul Gandhi visits relief camps in Manipur, meets violence hit people

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 08 2024 | 3:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai RainsAssam FloodsLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede Latest UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon