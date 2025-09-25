Thursday, September 25, 2025 | 10:03 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tata Motors Ltd Slips 1.92%

Tata Motors Ltd Slips 1.92%

Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Tata Motors Ltd has lost 1.75% over last one month compared to 5.82% gain in BSE Auto index and 1.05% rise in the SENSEX

Tata Motors Ltd fell 1.92% today to trade at Rs 669.65. The BSE Auto index is down 0.58% to quote at 60031.98. The index is up 5.82 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Hyundai Motor India Ltd decreased 1.4% and Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd lost 1.15% on the day. The BSE Auto index went down 0.91 % over last one year compared to the 4.15% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

 

Tata Motors Ltd has lost 1.75% over last one month compared to 5.82% gain in BSE Auto index and 1.05% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.34 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 7.61 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1000 on 27 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 542.55 on 07 Apr 2025.

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

