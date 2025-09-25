Thursday, September 25, 2025 | 09:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Adani Power Ltd Spikes 4.04%

Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Adani Power Ltd has added 27.28% over last one month compared to 6.5% gain in BSE Utilities index and 1.05% rise in the SENSEX

Adani Power Ltd rose 4.04% today to trade at Rs 150.65. The BSE Utilities index is up 0.38% to quote at 5489.59. The index is up 6.5 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Inox Green Energy Services Ltd increased 4.03% and KPI Green Energy Ltd added 3.01% on the day. The BSE Utilities index went down 19.83 % over last one year compared to the 4.15% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Adani Power Ltd has added 27.28% over last one month compared to 6.5% gain in BSE Utilities index and 1.05% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 20.62 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 30.72 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 182.75 on 23 Sep 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 86.17 on 21 Nov 2024.

 

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

