Thursday, September 25, 2025 | 10:03 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian economy exhibits marked resilience, propelled by domestic drivers: RBI Bulletin

Indian economy exhibits marked resilience, propelled by domestic drivers: RBI Bulletin

Image

Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

The Reserve Bank of India in its September Bulletin said that global uncertainty remained elevated in the wake of imposition of US trade tariffs on major trading partners and renewed concerns over fiscal health of advanced economies. The Indian economy exhibited marked resilience as evident from the five-quarter high growth during Q1:2025-26, propelled by domestic drivers. The landmark GST reforms should progressively result in a sustained positive impact through significant gains in ease of doing business, lower retail prices and strengthening of consumption growth drivers, RBI stated. CPI headline inflation edged up but remained well below the target rate for the seventh consecutive month. System liquidity remained in surplus facilitating the pass through of policy rate cuts. Indian equity markets witnessed bidirectional movements during August-September. Indias current account deficit moderated in Q1 over last year, supported by robust services exports and strong remittances receipts, the central bank noted.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

KPI Green Energy secures santion of Rs 3,200 cr from State Bank of India

KPI Green Energy secures santion of Rs 3,200 cr from State Bank of India

Newgen Software gains after bagging Rs 21-cr order from Kshema General Insurance

Newgen Software gains after bagging Rs 21-cr order from Kshema General Insurance

Stock Alert: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Lupin, NTPC, Pipavav Port, Newgen

Stock Alert: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Lupin, NTPC, Pipavav Port, Newgen

GIFT Nifty hints at flat opening for Nifty 50; U.S. Government shutdown risks to weigh on sentiment

GIFT Nifty hints at flat opening for Nifty 50; U.S. Government shutdown risks to weigh on sentiment

Knowledge Marine & Engg bags Rs 92 lakh order from DPA

Knowledge Marine & Engg bags Rs 92 lakh order from DPA

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyGST Appellate TribunalJinkushal Industries IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon