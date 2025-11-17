Monday, November 17, 2025 | 02:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd is quoting at Rs 373.7, down 4.47% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 20.03% in last one year as compared to a 10.77% rally in NIFTY and a 19.19% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 373.7, down 4.47% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.27% on the day, quoting at 25979.8. The Sensex is at 84836.7, up 0.32%.Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd has eased around 6.52% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.03% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27239.8, up 0.83% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 238.92 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 97.93 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 373.05, down 5.04% on the day. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd tumbled 20.03% in last one year as compared to a 10.77% rally in NIFTY and a 19.19% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 16.29 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

