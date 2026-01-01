Tata Motors records 25% growth in Dec CV sales volumes

December 2025 sales in the domestic & international markets stood at 42,508 units, compared to 33,875 units during December 2024, recording a growth of 25%.
Girish Wagh, MD & CEO, Tata Motors, said, The sales momentum ignited by GST 2.0 and the festive surge in Q2FY26 continued into Q3FY26, driving growth and lifting overall sentiment of the commercial vehicles industry.
Tata Motors registered double-digit sales growth in Q3FY26, powered by a strong rebound in construction and mining activity post the extended monsoon, along with sustained demand from core sectors and auto logistics. Continued strength in SCVs and Pickups further amplified performance, resulting in wholesales of 1,15,577 units, with 21% year-on-year growth over Q3FY25 and 22% sequential growth over Q2FY26.
Going forward, we expect demand to strengthen in Q4FY26 across most commercial vehicle segments. Key drivers in 2026 will include the government's sustained infrastructure push and expansion in end-use sectors, both of which are expected to fuel positive momentum for the industry. With an optimised portfolio ensuring superior product availability, a decisive pricing strategy, and deeper customer engagement through intensified market activations, Tata Motors is well-poised to unlock demand across segments, paving the way for continued success.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content