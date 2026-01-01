Thursday, January 01, 2026 | 02:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Maruti Suzuki India sells 2.17 lakh auto units in Dec'25

Maruti Suzuki India sells 2.17 lakh auto units in Dec'25

Image

Last Updated : Jan 01 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Maruti Suzuki India has recorded total sales of 217,854 units in December 2025, higher by 22.2% as compared with 178,248 units sold in December 2024.

While domestic sales rose by 36.4% to 192,115 units, total exports, however, fell by 31.2% to 25,739 units in December 2025 as compared December 2024.

Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase, and sale of motor vehicles, components, and spare parts (automobiles).

The company reported a 7.9% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,349 crore on a 12.8% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 40,138.70 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

 

Volumes spurt at Blue Dart Express Ltd counter

Bajaj Finance Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Indices trade near opening levels; realty shares climb

DEVIT wins order of Rs 1.90 cr

KEC International secures multiple orders worth Rs 1,050 cr

First Published: Jan 01 2026 | 2:34 PM IST

