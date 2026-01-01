Thursday, January 01, 2026 | 02:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Volumes spurt at Blue Dart Express Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Blue Dart Express Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Jan 01 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Blue Dart Express Ltd registered volume of 5.88 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 41.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14029 shares

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd, ITC Ltd, Adani Total Gas Ltd, V-Guard Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 01 January 2026.

Blue Dart Express Ltd registered volume of 5.88 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 41.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14029 shares. The stock rose 3.75% to Rs.5,728.00. Volumes stood at 9434 shares in the last session.

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd registered volume of 64.51 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 32.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.01 lakh shares. The stock slipped 16.41% to Rs.2,309.00. Volumes stood at 2.66 lakh shares in the last session.

 

ITC Ltd witnessed volume of 2407.41 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 29.43 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 81.81 lakh shares. The stock dropped 8.93% to Rs.367.00. Volumes stood at 99.45 lakh shares in the last session.

Adani Total Gas Ltd clocked volume of 97.77 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 19.59 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.99 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.70% to Rs.599.00. Volumes stood at 2.48 lakh shares in the last session.

V-Guard Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 36.61 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 17.39 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.11 lakh shares. The stock dropped 1.28% to Rs.323.80. Volumes stood at 1.02 lakh shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Bajaj Finance Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Indices trade near opening levels; realty shares climb

DEVIT wins order of Rs 1.90 cr

KEC International secures multiple orders worth Rs 1,050 cr

Shakti Pumps wins order of Rs 67.32 cr from Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikas Nigam

First Published: Jan 01 2026 | 2:30 PM IST

