Wednesday, October 01, 2025 | 08:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Motors sells 2.39 lakh units in Q2 FY26

Tata Motors sells 2.39 lakh units in Q2 FY26

Image

Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 8:04 PM IST

Tata Motors achieved total sales of 2,39,078 units in Q2 FY26 compared to 2,15,034 units in Q2 FY25, recording a growth of 11%.

Total sales comprised of passenger vehicle sales of 1,44,397 units (up 10% YoY) and commercial vehicle sales of 94,681 units (up 12% YoY) during Q2 FY26.

On a YoY basis, domestic sales rose 8% to 2,27,250 units while international business sales jumped 129% during the quarter.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Royal Enfield records highest ever monthly sales in Sep'25

Royal Enfield records highest ever monthly sales in Sep'25

Hyundai Motor India commences production at Talegaon plant

Hyundai Motor India commences production at Talegaon plant

Coal India records lower production and offtake for Sep'25

Coal India records lower production and offtake for Sep'25

Maruti Suzuki India sells 1.89 lakh units in Sep'25

Maruti Suzuki India sells 1.89 lakh units in Sep'25

TVS Motor Company achieves highest ever quarterly sales

TVS Motor Company achieves highest ever quarterly sales

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 7:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayRBI MPC October PolicyGold-Silver Price TodayNZ vs AUS 1st T20i LIVEOG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon