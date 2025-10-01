Wednesday, October 01, 2025 | 07:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Royal Enfield records highest ever monthly sales in Sep'25

Royal Enfield records highest ever monthly sales in Sep'25

Image

Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 7:50 PM IST

Sells 1.24 lakh motorcycles recording 43% YoY growth

Royal Enfield posted monthly sales of 1,24,328 motorcycles in September 2025 marking highest ever monthly sales figures in the history of the brand. The company witnessed 43% growth over the same period last year against 86,978 motorcycles sold during the same month in the previous financial year. Royal Enfield exported 10,755 motorcycles during the month as compared to 7,653 during the same period last year.

Speaking about the performance for September 2025, B. Govindarajan, Managing Director - Eicher Motors, and Chief Executive Officer - Royal Enfield, said, It has been an incredible start to the festive season for us at Royal Enfield, we have registered our best ever monthly sales volume and have crossed 1,00,000+ retail volumes for the month. To make sure that our customers take home their favourite Royal Enfield motorcycle this festive season, we have put in considerable effort. In the month of September, we announced the upgraded Meteor 350 which has received a promising response from our community. All our new and existing motorcycles continue to perform well, we are confident of the growth momentum and are looking forward to a great year ahead.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Hyundai Motor India commences production at Talegaon plant

Hyundai Motor India commences production at Talegaon plant

Coal India records lower production and offtake for Sep'25

Coal India records lower production and offtake for Sep'25

Maruti Suzuki India sells 1.89 lakh units in Sep'25

Maruti Suzuki India sells 1.89 lakh units in Sep'25

TVS Motor Company achieves highest ever quarterly sales

TVS Motor Company achieves highest ever quarterly sales

Hero MotoCorp records sales of more than 6.87 lakh units in Sep

Hero MotoCorp records sales of more than 6.87 lakh units in Sep

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 7:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayRBI MPC October PolicyGold-Silver Price TodayNZ vs AUS 1st T20i LIVEOG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon